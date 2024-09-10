WWE could be bringing a big premium live event to “The Cream City.”

The Milwaukee Business Journal is reporting that Sports Milwaukee is putting a bid together to try and bring the annual WWE Money In The Bank premium live event to the Wisconsin-based city next year.

If the bid goes through, the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event would emanate from the Fiserv Forum.

According to the report, Sports Milwaukee hopes that they will be able to land a bigger WWE annual premium live event, such as a SummerSlam or a Royal Rumble, if things go well with securing Money In The Bank in 2025.

Milwaukee last hosted a WWE premium live event in 2017, as the WWE Fastlane 2017 show took place from the Bradley Center. The city is scheduled to host an upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown on November 15.