Ace Austin officially arrived in AEW on this week’s episode of Collision, where he made his debut against Ricochet. Despite a strong showing, Austin came up short in the match.

Following the broadcast, Tony Khan confirmed that Austin has signed with the company and is now All Elite. Reports note that Austin was offered his contract earlier this week when Collision was taped.

Prior to joining AEW, Austin built his name in TNA, where he captured both the X Division Championship and the Tag Team Championships during his run with the promotion.

Mina Shirakawa made her return to AEW on this week’s episode of Collision, coming to the aid of Toni Storm. The show kicked off with Storm being ambushed by Athena and Billie Starkz, but Shirakawa ran in to make the save. The timely return sets the stage for Shirakawa’s upcoming clash with Athena, as she challenges for the ROH Women’s World Championship at Death Before Dishonor.

Harley Cameron returned with a vengeance on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, unveiling a new mask.

Following Kris Statlander’s victory over Penelope Ford, Anna Jay, and Julia Hart, chaos erupted when Giulia and Skye Blue stormed the ring to attack Statlander. They were soon joined by Queen Aminata, Megan Bayne, and Ford, escalating the situation into a massive brawl.

That’s when Harley charged to the ring wielding a board wrapped in chain, immediately sending Bayne retreating. The moment carried extra weight after a vignette aired on the August 9 Collision, where Harley was shown reliving the footage of Bayne breaking her nose.

This was Harley’s first appearance since suffering that injury on the May 28th episode of AEW Dynamite.

FTR escalated their rivalry with Brody King and Bandido on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Backstage, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood ambushed King, and it was revealed that they had already unmasked the Ring of Honor World Champion. Stokely Hathaway flaunted the stolen mask before the fight spilled into the arena.

In the ring, FTR continued their assault, leaving both King and Bandido laid out. The segment ended with Hathaway mockingly covering his bald head with the champion’s mask, adding insult to injury.

The two teams are now set to clash in the finals of the tag team tournament to determine the No. 1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the August 20th episode of AEW Dynamite.

Nigel McGuinness is ready to step through the Forbidden Door.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the former Ring of Honor World Champion scored a major win over Lee Moriarty, Daniel Garcia, and Hechicero to secure a shot at Zack Sabre Jr. and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Following the victory, Nigel extended an invitation to Garcia to be in his corner for the upcoming title match. Garcia accepted with a handshake, reuniting the two after previously teaming together at AEW Double or Nothing in a losing effort against FTR.

