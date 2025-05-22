Mina Shirakawa is officially All Elite.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed during this week’s episode of Dynamite that Shirakawa has signed with AEW. The announcement comes just days before she’s set to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double or Nothing 2025.

Khan wrote, “She’s challenging for the AEW Women’s World Title at #AEWDoN THIS SUNDAY, and after her impressive win on #AEWDynamite + her altercation with World Champion Timeless Toni Storm tonight, now it’s official: @MinaShirakawa is ALL ELITE!”

Shirakawa made her AEW debut on the April 11, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite and has quickly made her mark in the women’s division.

Following his acceptance into the group on last week’s show, MJF made it official on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Sitting down with MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin, he signed his contract with The Hurt Syndicate.

After laying out the ground rules, Smark Mark Sterling passed the contract around the table, with MJF, MVP, Benjamin, and Lashley each signing on the dotted line to formalize the alliance.

The moment was interrupted by the Sons of Texas—Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes. Taking the mic, Rhodes didn’t hold back, blasting MJF for lacking work ethic and grit. He then turned his attention to Lashley and Benjamin, daring them to make a move.

Rhodes closed his promo by urging fans to bet on the day-one originals — himself and Sammy Guevara — when they clash at Double or Nothing.

During a recent appearance on the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, Nyla Rose commented on being a part of the first AEW Double Or Nothing PPV.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the importance of that show: “That entire show holds such a special place for me for so many reasons. Just it being, like, our inaugural introduction of sorts, right? Having…goodness… a 100 foot poster of myself on the side of the MGM Grand. Like, having my face everywhere in Vegas, these are things people strive for their whole lives.”

On Kong’s surprise appearance in the match: “For this to be a true surprise for the fans, for myself included, and having that place come absolutely unglued with energy — unmatched.”

For the first time since 2022, Deonna Purrazzo is set to return to action in GameChanger Wrestling (GCW). The promotion announced that she will appear at three events this summer:

* July 19 – Coney Island

* August 1 – Rutherford, New Jersey

* August 2 – Rutherford, New Jersey

A native of Livingston, New Jersey, Purrazzo is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling.

You can check out the updated lineup for this Thursday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Reyna Isis

* Mike Bailey & Komander vs. Rush & Dralistico

* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Paragon

* FTR vs. Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia contract signing.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for the 2025 AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event below:

* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay

* Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals: Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone

* Anarchy in the Arena Match: Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate vs. Sons Of Texas

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Mike Bailey

* Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet

* FTR vs. Nigel McGuiness & Daniel Garcia