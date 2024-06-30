Mina Shirakawa wants to be an active champion if she walks out of the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York tonight.

Ahead of the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view this evening, the Japanese women’s wrestling star spoke about her AEW Women’s World Championship opportunity against “Timeless” Toni Storm and her plans if she leaves with the title.

According to the STARDOM veteran, if she captures the AEW Women’s World Championship, she will be defending it in AEW and STARDOM going forward.

“Our situation has changed,” Shirakawa said of STARDOM merging with NJPW. “It is getting better and better, day by day. I feel STARDOM is the closest ring to the world.”

She continued, “I feel a responsibility to go back and forth between the U.S. and Japan. My task for STARDOM is to make it more worldwide. If I am AEW Champion, I want to do a title match in AEW and STARDOM.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.