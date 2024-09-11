Mindy’s Bakery owes CM Punk for an unbelievable amount of lasting promotional benefits of the infamous pre-“Brawl Out” press conference where “The Best in the World” was eating their pastries while ranting about various members of the AEW talent roster.

During a recent interview with Jeremy Jacobowitz on the Let Me Tell You Why podcast, Mindy Segal of Mindy’s Bakery was asked about Punk praising the bakery during the widely circulated viral pro wrestling moment from 2022.

“I will tell you, it’s the gift that keeps on giving,” she said. “He is such a great guy. He lives in my neighborhood.”

She continued, “He used to come to my restaurant all the time and sit at the bar and eat. He’s a great, very very good man. He has always supported me. He’s always supported my staff. I didn’t know the magnitude of (the press conference). It’s insane. People still come here because of CM Punk.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)