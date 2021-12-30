Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Mini Abismo Negro will be making his debut for the promotion at the January 21st Blood & Thunder event from the Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Full details, including an updated look at the lineup, is below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Mini Abismo Negro will make his debut Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Fans will marvel at the magnificent mini-estrellas as mini luchadores enter Major League Wrestling for the first time ever come January 21 in Dallas.

Mini Abismo Negro, an iconic name with an amazing legacy competing in AAA will head stateside as the next generation looks to showcase his spectacular skills.

The deal is part of MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran’s vision for MLW in ’22, which will see the introduction of minis.

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

With Mini Abismo Negro set to debut now the question is: who will he battle in Dallas? Find out January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

🎟 Get tickets for just $10 at MLWDallas.com.

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Davey Richards vs. ACH

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

Matt Cross

TJP

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

Mini Abismo Negro

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime