— Kyle Fletcher remains AEW TNT Champion after successfully defending his title against Orange Cassidy on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The match saw Fletcher battle Cassidy in a hard-fought contest, with the finish coming when El Clon disguised himself as Hologram and ran down to chase off Don Callis. Instead, El Clon blindsided Cassidy behind the referee’s back, allowing Fletcher to score the victory with a brainbuster.

Fletcher’s reign now sits at 63 days, having captured the championship from Dustin Rhodes on the July 31st episode of AEW Collision.

We thought @AEWHologram was out injured, why would he do that to @OrangeCassidy?! Watch #AEWDynamite’s 6th Anniversary LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/KDgQND44YW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2025

We thought @AEWHologram was out injured, why would he do that to @OrangeCassidy?! Watch #AEWDynamite’s 6th Anniversary LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/KDgQND44YW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2025

— Orange Cassidy recently reflected on his return to AEW Dynamite after being sidelined for more than six months.

Speaking with The New York Post, Cassidy discussed the challenges of enduring the longest stretch of his career away from the ring and how it felt to finally make his comeback last week. He said,

“You learn a lot about yourself and your body when you get hurt. I’ve been hurt quite a lot. This is the longest I’ve ever been out of wrestling in over 20 years. It was hard to watch the show while being away from it. I wasn’t there for the All In show in Texas. I wasn’t there for Australia. I wasn’t there for a lot of these big milestones and I was part of all the other ones.”

He continued, “So, it made me feel like I needed to get back as soon as possible because, how dare they do those things without me? I need to be there.”

— Toni Storm has her sights set on Kris Statlander, calling out the AEW Women’s World Champion for a one-on-one rematch. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Storm picked up a victory over Tay Conti and then grabbed the mic, making it clear that she isn’t finished with Statlander.

Statlander captured the championship from Storm in a four-way match at AEW All Out, and Storm said she wants to run it back in singles competition. She told the champion to name the time and place, though AEW has yet to announce when the match will happen.

“Timeless” Toni Storm isn’t finished with AEW Women’s World Champion @CallMeKrisStat! Watch #AEWDynamite’s 6th Anniversary LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/kdBqVmBIIs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2025

— Mini Mone, the puppet version of Mercedes Mone, made her return on AEW Dynamite’s Sixth Anniversary special.

As Mercedes was on screen discussing her search for a partner in the AEW Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament, Mini Mone popped up. The moment drew a response from Harley Cameron, who brought along her own mini companion and pitched the idea of teaming with Mercedes again. Mercedes quickly dismissed the suggestion, reminding Harley that their past pairing always ended in losses.

Harley originally unveiled Mini Mone earlier in 2025 during her feud with Mercedes leading into AEW Grand Slam Australia.

Yessssssssssssssss#AEWDynamite‘s Sixth Anniversary is LIVE on TBS and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/4PJnKfw76x — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 2, 2025

— You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* Kevin Knight vs. A Member of FTR

* Eddie Kingston vs. Dralistico

— You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s special Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. TBA

* Street Fight: Ricochet & GOA vs. The Hurt Syndicate

* Brodido vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada

— And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for the WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view event below:

* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm

* I Quit Match: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley