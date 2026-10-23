Mini Vikingo is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury after he wasn't cleared to compete on the October 20 episode of WWE NXT. Wrestling Inc., citing PWInsider Elite, reported the issue, with no details on its severity or how much time the AAA wrestler could miss.

Robert Stone had planned to book Vikingo alongside EK Prosper and Chazz “Starboy” Hall against Vanity Project, but announced that Vikingo wasn't medically cleared. Vikingo and Hall had lost to Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinals the previous week.

Wrestling Inc. also reported that Vikingo remained scheduled to challenge Rey Fenix for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship during the October 31 broadcast of Héroes Inmortales. That advertised match doesn't establish whether he'll be cleared to compete.