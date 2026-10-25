Mini Vikingo says doctors have told him he needs surgery for his injured elbow. The update came during the October 24 broadcast of AAA's Héroes Inmortales, where his planned championship match with Rey Fenix was called off.

According to Fightful, Vikingo told Fenix in a trainer's room segment that he had been injured while competing on WWE NXT. Fenix will now defend the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship in an open challenge on October 31, Fightful reported.

Wrestling Headlines previously reported the elbow injury after Vikingo missed the October 20 NXT, when the title match was still being advertised. PWInsider reports there is no word yet on how long he'll be out.