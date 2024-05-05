As noted earlier today, WWE announced that WrestleMania 41 would be taking place on April 19th & April 20th from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The previous city that was rumored was Minneapolis.

Well, Minnesota Sports and Events President Wendy Blackshaw confirmed that Minneapolis was indeed in the running for the 2025 showcase of the immortals. She tells the Minnesota Tribune that WWE opted to go in a different direction due to “new ownership,” but that Minnesota is in the running to host future WWE events.

We were informed by WWE that Minnesota would not host WrestleMania in 2025 due to a change in direction by new ownership,” said Wendy Blackshaw, Minnesota Sports and Events’s president and chief executive. “Although disappointed, we are in discussions with WWE about future events in Minnesota. We are optimistic that Minnesota will host WWE events here in the future.

Minnesota has yet to host a WrestleMania event. This will be the first time since WrestleMania IX that Sin City has played host to WWE’s biggest show of the year.