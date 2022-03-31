AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Rhett Titus will be defending the ROH Television championship against the legendary Minor Suzuki at tomorrow’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, which takes place from Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

ROH Supercard of Honor

Tomorrow (Friday April 1)

Dallas Metroplex ROH World Television Champion @RhettTitusANX will defend the title at Supercard vs. the legendary @suzuki_D_minoru, chasing his first ever American title belt! Tickets https://t.co/g7FvET2sJJ

PPV @FiteTV @ppv_com pic.twitter.com/e6I2Q6F7dB — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2022

FULL CARD UPDATE:

Winner Take All Match to Determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods (c)

ROH TV Title Match

Minoru Suzuki vs. Rhett Titus (c)

Interim ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez

Winner will face ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at a later date.

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

Ninja Mack vs. Tully Blanchard’s new client