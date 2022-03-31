AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Rhett Titus will be defending the ROH Television championship against the legendary Minor Suzuki at tomorrow’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, which takes place from Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
ROH Supercard of Honor
Tomorrow (Friday April 1)
Dallas Metroplex
ROH World Television Champion @RhettTitusANX will defend the title at Supercard vs. the legendary @suzuki_D_minoru, chasing his first ever American title belt!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2022
FULL CARD UPDATE:
Winner Take All Match to Determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion
Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido
ROH World Tag Team Titles Match
FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)
ROH Pure Title Match
Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods (c)
ROH TV Title Match
Minoru Suzuki vs. Rhett Titus (c)
Interim ROH Women’s World Title Match
Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez
Winner will face ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at a later date.
Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty
Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne
Joe Hendry vs. TBA
Ninja Mack vs. Tully Blanchard’s new client