Last night’s AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati was headlined by former world champion Jon Moxley taking on NJPW legend Minor Suzuki, with the Purveyor of Violence picking up the win in his hometown after connecting with his Paradigm Shift DDT.

During the bout Suzuki was noticeably busted open and bleeding from his right eye after what appeared to be an accidental head collision spot. Women’s division star Emi Sakura released a short video on Twitter of her talking with Suzuki backstage, and revealed that the Suzuki-Gun leader needed seven stitches to close the wound.

Suzuki made his AEW debut at last Sunday’s ALL OUT pay per view by attacking Moxley and knocking him out cold with the Gotch-piledriver.