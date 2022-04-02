Minor Suzuki is your new Ring of Honor Television champion.
The Japanese legend defeated the former champion, Rhett Titus, at this evening’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view from Texas. This marks Suzuki’s first championship reign with a U.S. promotion. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
And this #ROH World TV Championship match is starting off HEATED! Watch #ROH #SupercardofHonor LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/RfviDGXwbo
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
Beautiful belly-to-belly suplex by @RhettTitusANX! Watch #ROH #SupercardofHonor LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/C7Zo31OmDs
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
And @suzuki_D_minoru cranking on the knee of the #ROH World TV Champion @RhettTitusANX! Watch #ROH #SupercardofHonor LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/po0hoiRSr6
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
Gotch style piledriver by @suzuki_D_minoru here at #ROH #SupercardofHonor! Watch LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/Q2xYuf8smd
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
WOW. @suzuki_D_minoru captures the GOLD tonight and becomes the new #ROH World TV Champion! Watch #ROH #SupercardofHonor LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/I0Kw3yH20S
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
Full results to Supercard of Honor can be found here.