Game Changer Wrestling announced today on Twitter that NJPW superstar and Japanese wrestling legend Minor Suzuki will be competing against Blake Christian at the promotion’s April 9th Paranoid event from Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles California.
Suzuki will also be competing at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 and Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6. Full details can be found below.
*LA UPDATE!*
Just Signed:
MINORU SUZUKI
vs
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
Plus:
BUSSY vs BRISCOES
AJ GRAY vs SWERVE
DICKINSON vs MASHA
CHRIS BEY
SGC
+more!
Get Tix:https://t.co/fTo0KhovrZ
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
Sat 4/9 – 8PM PST
The UCC – LA pic.twitter.com/9KFovQuojW
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 13, 2022