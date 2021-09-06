Jon Moxley beat Satoshi Kojima at the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena.
Following the match, fellow New Japan Pro Wrestling star Minoru Suzuki came out for a staredown with Moxley before taking him out. Suzuki will wrestle Moxley this Wednesday on Dynamite.
Minoru Suzuki is in #AEW!!! Here to confront @JonMoxley #AEWALLOUT! pic.twitter.com/cvQAYIFu5l
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 6, 2021
OH MY GOD!!#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/hZ6XMZKrEY
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 6, 2021