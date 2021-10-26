Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki issued a short statement on his personal Instagram earlier today alerting fans that he has concluded his tour in the United States, and is headed back to compete in NJPW.

The two-month long tour “Minoru Suzuki’s Solo U.S. Circuit Tour” is over, and I’m leaving the hotel for the airport. I spent two months with American wrestling fans. A lot of experiences and scars have been carved into my body. Oh no…I’m getting stronger again. No matter where I am in the world, I can live with wrestling! See you next time…I’m the KING.

Suzuki worked a number of big events during his time, including a surprise appearance at AEW ALL OUT, a matchup against Jon Moxley on Dynamite, and headlined AEW Rampage from Arthur Ashe Stadium along with Lance Archer, Moxley, and Eddie Kingston. Aside from AEW The King worked several NJPW STRONG shows, and wrestled Homicide and indie sensation Nick Gage for Game Changer Wrestling. His last appearance was working the IMPACT tapings against former world champion, Josh Alexander.

Check out his full statement below.