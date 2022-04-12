NJPW superstar and current ROH TV championship Minoru Suzuki recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype tomorrow’s Dynamite from New Orleans, where the King will defend his title against new signee, Samoa Joe. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his matchup with Samoa Joe on Dynamite tomorrow:

Many fans think this matchup is very special, but for me, I have to stay true to myself. I am here to hurt people. The opponent truly does not matter. This week, I will make Samoa Joe suffer. People are brave until they step into the ring with me. Hopefully Samoa Joe is not scared. I don’t know him well, but he will know me by the time we are done.

Still hoping to become the IWGP world heavyweight champion: