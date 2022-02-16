New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the legendary Minoru Suzuki will be returning to the United States in April for two NJPW STRONG events.

Suzuki will be competing at the April 1st Lonestar Shootout special at WrestleCon, which takes place in Texas on WrestleMania 38 weekend.

The former IWGP Intercontinental champion will also be competing at Windy City Riot on April 16th out of Chicago. Check out the full details on Suzui’s return below.