Minoru Suzuki To Miss NJPW New Japan Cup Finals and Dominion Events Due To Illness

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company superstar Minoru Suzuki, who missed yesterday’s New Japan Cup finals due to a fever, will also miss today’s Dominion special from Osaka-jo Hal. Details are below.
On July 10, Minoru Suzuki developed a fever, and as a cautionary measure, will not be present for the New Japan Cup or Dominion events on July 11 & 12.
Since wrestling on July 3, where Coronavirus antibody and antigen testing all showed negative, Suzuki has had no contact with any other wrestlers.
As a result of Suzuki’s absence, the following change has been made on tonight’s New Japan Cup final card:
5th Match
Ryusuke Taguchi, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Taichi & Zack Sabre Junior –>
Ryusuke Taguchi, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Taichi & Zack Sabre Junior
We apologize to fans who were excited to see Minoru Suzuki wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.
