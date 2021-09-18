GCW Highest in the Room event took place on Friday night where Minoru Suzuki defeated Jonathan Gresham.

After the match, Nick Gage came to the ring for a brawl with Suzuki. Gage then issued a challenge, which was accepted, for a match at GCW’s upcoming October 22 event.

Suzuki will team up with Lance Archer against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in a Lights Out Match on this Friday’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.