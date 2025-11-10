Miranda Alize is once again acknowledging the ongoing controversy surrounding herself and Nixon Newell.

After the two shared their complete side of the story on a full-length Twitch stream where both Alize and Newell addressed the situation involving them walking out before their originally planned match at AEW Collision this past Saturday night, Alize returned with a statement that appears to be related to the story.

Alize surfaced via social media on Monday, posting the following brief statement on her official Instagram Stories:

“The moment you start standing up for yourself, everything shifts. Suddenly you’re the problem – not because you’ve changed, but because you’re no longer letting them take advantage of you. They’ll paint you as the villain, but that’s okay because you’re finally choosing yourself. This is where your freedom begins.”

To read the opposing story according to eye-witness accounts and other trusted sources, click here.

