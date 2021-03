During her interview with WrestlingInc., Miranda Gordy spoke on comparisons made between her and Charlotte Flair. Here’s what she had to say:

I love Charlotte. She’s someone that I kind of look up to. I think she’s such a an awesome badass. She’s the best as far as the women. So to be kind of compared and as far as the second gen, I think she’s killing it, and I would love to be on her level someday.

