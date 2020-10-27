AEW superstar Miro spoke about WWE’s booking of Lana during a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, where the Bulgarian Brute states that he’s super proud of the work his wife is doing.

I don’t book their shows, I have no idea. All I know is that she’s most likely tougher than anybody else on their roster because clearly, that’s the first time in history that’s been done. And every single time, she gets the f**k up and keeps going, you know. She doesn’t say, ‘No.’ She doesn’t say, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ She doesn’t sell. She’s going out there and doing her job, and doing her job to perfection. Because you can see, in that ring, when she gets that time, you can see who’s who and who’s been working, and who’s been sitting on their a***s the whole time. And I’m so freaking proud of CJ, man, because she’s proven that she’s most likely the most talented and underrated person in the whole entire wrestling community.

Lana earned her spot on Team Raw during last night’s Survivor Series qualifiers. Check out Miro’s full interview here.