Miro has earned his spot in the Fatal 4 Way to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite saw Miro defeat Ethan Page in a qualifier for Forbidden Door.

Miro now joins PAC as confirmed entrants for the Fatal 4 Way at Forbidden Door. PAC defeated Buddy Matthews on last week’s show to qualify.

The third AEW participant and the final competitor in the Fatal 4 Way will be determined on next week’s Dynamite as Malakai Black takes on Penta Oscuro. The only NJPW competitor will be determined on the Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21 New Japan Road shows. The June 20 event will feature Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Clark Connors vs. Tomoaki Honma. The June 21 show will then feature Ishii or Kanemaru vs. Connors or Honma, with the winner joining the three AEW stars at Forbidden Door.

AEW announced last week that the All-Atlantic Title represents the fans watching the world in over 130 countries. International wrestlers were specifically booked for the tournament to determine the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL. Below is the current card, along with related photos and clips from Dynamite:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro vs. Tomoaki Honma or Clark Connors or Tomohiro Ishii or Yoshinobu Kanemaru

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Adam Cole and/or Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)

Rumored and teased but unconfirmed.

The All-Atlantic Championship Tournament continues with @OfficialEGO facing @ToBeMiro LIVE on #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager RIGHT NOW on @TBSNetwork, to see who will advance to the #ForbiddenDoor PPV for a chance to be crowned the first All-Atlantic Champion! pic.twitter.com/zagXb5BWvu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

