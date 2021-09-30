Miro took to Twitter last night with a reaction to Sammy Guevara beating him for the AEW TNT Title in the main event of Dynamite in Rochester.

The self-proclaimed “God’s Favorite Champion” wrote, “Me and my God are going to talk.”

Miro’s wife CJ Perry (fka WWE’s Lana) also reacted, writing, “You’ll always be my favorite champion [crying emoji] @ToBeMiro #AEW”

There’s no word on what AEW has planned for Miro next, but Guevara will defend the title against former WWE NXT star Bobby Fish next Wednesday night.

Stay tuned for more.

Me and my God are going to talk. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 30, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.