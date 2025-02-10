“The Redeemer” Miro is no longer with All Elite Wrestling.

Sources indicate that Miro and AEW reached a mutual agreement regarding his departure, following reports that he had requested his release in the fall of 2024. Discussions between both sides had been ongoing for some time before a resolution was finalized.

AEW removed Miro from their official roster page at AllEliteWrestling.com today, as he was still featured just hours ago when it was first noticed that Malakai Black had been removed from the AEW roster page.

Miro joined AEW in 2020 after a successful tenure in WWE, where he competed under the name Rusev.

He has since signed with Paradigm for representation across Hollywood and other entertainment ventures.

With his free agency now official, there is expected to be significant interest in his next move.

As noted, Ricky Starks was removed from AEW’s roster page and also appears to be done with the company.

