AEW superstar Miro was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss his epic promo from his Dynamite debut, and whether he believes it will have repercussions for Lana in WWE. Highlights are below.

On his “Brass Ring” promo on last week’s AEW Dynamite:

You gather feelings over the years. I’m usually positive and I never like to talk bad about anybody just because we’ve all done bad stuff, but there’s a certain time where you’ve put all your heart and story into certain things and you don’t feel like it’s coming to fruition for one reason or another. It was so disheartening over the years, so I have to — thanks to Chris [Jericho]. I told him my idea and he said, ‘You should say about the brass ring.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, do I ask for forgiveness after?’ He was like, ‘No, you don’t have to ask for anything, you just do it. It’s a good promo.’ I was so shocked because it’s a different style. It was important for me to say because I meant all of these things. I needed to do one second to express my frustrations over the past ten years, then move on,” he said. “I don’t want to talk about them anymore. I have no bad feelings. I am in a great position and everything was meant to be.

Whether he’s worried his promo will affect Lana in WWE:

Absolutely. At the same time, they should be professional and treat it as it is. It’s nothing personal, it’s a business. Hopefully, they treat it like that. I hope that it won’t hurt her. I pray everything will be fine and we should move on.

Full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)