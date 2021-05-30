AEW superstar and current TNT champion Miro recently spoke with Jerry Coughlan of WrestleSlam to hype this evening’s Double or Nothing pay per view, where the Best Man will defend his title against the Murderhawk Monster, Lance Archer. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he doesn’t like Cody Rhodes because he is an office boy:

Nobody likes Cody Rhodes. Why should I like Cody Rhodes? He’s an ‘office boy.’ I don’t like ‘office boys.’ He’s trying to be on top of me, but I’m the only boss. Nobody is trying to boss me around.

How he is going to do things on his own terms this time around:

I used to be in a company where people made me sing and dance, but no more. This is my time, this is on my terms. I got no boss over my head, so I don’t care about Cody Rhodes, his reality shows, or whatever else he’s doing.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)