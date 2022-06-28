AEW superstar Miro recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, which included the Redeemer talking to the publication about how much he enjoys living life in the nude.

This isn’t the first time the former TNT champion expressed such opinions. Below you can see two tweets from 2018 and 2019 where he shared that information publicly.

When asked about his love of being nude, Miro said this:

“It’s my lifestyle I like being naked.”

Later he would be asked about potentially being nude as a wrestling gimmick. Despite his love of not wearing clothes, Miro doesn’t believe the lifestyle choice would translate on television.

“No, no, absolutely not. It’s still television. We need to show ourselves appropriately, there are kids out there watching. We don’t want to scare anybody.”

You can check out the full interview here.