Today’s set of WWE releases have collectively shocked the pro-wrestling world, as a number of talents from around the industry continue to share their reactions on social media.

One of those talents is AEW superstar and current TNT champion Miro, who was cut by WWE himself last April following a string of releases due to budget cuts from COVID-19. The Best Man writes, “You can’t soar with the eagles if you’re hanging with the turkeys.”

Included in today’s releases were Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, former Universal champion Braun Strowman, and Miro’s wife, the Ravishing Russian Lana. Do you expect to see Lana reunite with the TNT champion in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.