AEW superstar Miro took to Twitter earlier today to call out longtime wrestling personality Jim Cornette, who referred to Penelope Ford as Kip Sabian’s “slutty girlfriend” during a recent edition of his podcast. The Best Man says that Cornette constantly drags the pro-wrestling business down, then threatens to show up as his residence and unleash Gods Wrath.
He writes, “@TheJimCornette, if You call Penelope Slut again I’ll come like Gods wrath on you! You understand. I’ll personally drive to Your BASEMENT.
He later adds, “People like @TheJimCornette bring not only pro wrestling down, but young women and men get abused and name called for 40 views on YouTube,” before ending with, “Answer me you mark @TheJimCornette.”
For clarification someone added the sound clip to one of Miro tweets, all of which you can see below.
. @TheJimCornette , if You call Penelope Slut again I’ll come like Gods wrath on you! You understand. I’ll personally drive to Your BASEMENT.
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 13, 2021
People like @TheJimCornette bring not only pro wrestling down, but young women and men get abused and name called for 40 views on YouTube.
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 13, 2021
Answer me you mark @TheJimCornette
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 13, 2021
For people wondering: Cornette's exact words to describe Penelope were "slutty girlfriend". So, that's not okay. pic.twitter.com/S2Pf6DbVX4
— Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 13, 2021