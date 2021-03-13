AEW superstar Miro took to Twitter earlier today to call out longtime wrestling personality Jim Cornette, who referred to Penelope Ford as Kip Sabian’s “slutty girlfriend” during a recent edition of his podcast. The Best Man says that Cornette constantly drags the pro-wrestling business down, then threatens to show up as his residence and unleash Gods Wrath.

He writes, “@TheJimCornette, if You call Penelope Slut again I’ll come like Gods wrath on you! You understand. I’ll personally drive to Your BASEMENT.

He later adds, “People like @TheJimCornette bring not only pro wrestling down, but young women and men get abused and name called for 40 views on YouTube,” before ending with, “Answer me you mark @TheJimCornette.”

For clarification someone added the sound clip to one of Miro tweets, all of which you can see below.

