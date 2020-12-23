Miro continued a storyline in a video he posted on his YouTube channel.

The AEW star talked about how he’s owed $75,000 from Orange Cassidy after getting fined by the promotion.

“Over the past few weeks, I wanted the world to understand a few things about me. To remember who I am because all the talk about ‘Miro is on Twitch playing games, Miro is on YouTube, Miro is building his social media empire.’ You’re damn right I am! Successful people have figured out that life is just about numbers, ratings, likes, subscribes, earnings. All that matters. You think the world is run by smart people? No. It’s run by influencers. That’s why I’m in AEW. I can be influential and on Twitch and YouTube. I am also here to hurt people, make money, and look pretty doing it.

“A few weeks ago, no man could stop me from laying out that walking Xanax Orange Cassidy. Why? I wanted to show that little pocket man what it felt like to get your ass whipped by a man wearing Versace Couture. You think you’re cool, Orange Cassidy, with your shades, your hair, and your jeans. I saw the fear. I smelt it when I trapped you where you stood. I get to the back. We have Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, the security guards, yelling ‘$75,000 fine’ because I put three people in the hospital. That’s the money you owe me now, [Orange Cassidy]. Trust me, you do not want to be in debt to me. Pro wrestling is a great business, a simple business. They pay me to hurt you.”