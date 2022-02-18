AEW superstar Miro recently appeared on the Kurt Angle Show where the former TNT champion and the Olympic Hero chatted about a number of different pro-wrestling topics, including how Miro loves his newest gimmick in AEW, the Redeemer. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he loves being the Redeemer and how he feels like he finally figured out a gimmick that feels real to fans:

Man. I love The Redeemer because it hits so close to home and it’s just who I am. It’s not like I’m not Bulgarian or Russian, I do both, I love both. But I think it was a lot more, I don’t know. It’s just different. [Past gimmicks felt] a lot more gimmicky. Now it feels a lot more real. I feel I’m better now. I feel like it took me 10 or 12 years to finally get it. I think I’m way better now compared to my WWE days. I think my work is better. My attitude is better. Everything is just better. I think it just takes everything clicking together because you can be one character. But if your work doesn’t match that, it doesn’t matter what the character is.

How fans can relate:

I love doing these promos. Once again, it’s easier to find when you have something to draw [on] when it’s real and we all have these problems with God — when I do these promos, I’m not cursing at Jesus or my God or anything, this is just [a] fictionary God, but I feel like a lot of people can connect with that. We all have troubles at home and we blame God, and we run away from him or to him, whatever the thing is, and I feel like people can connect with that as well, and if you don’t, then you just gonna watch me kick somebody’s ass real hard.

