The Zaslow Show recently interviewed AEW superstar Miro about a wide range of topics, which included the Redeemer speaking about the “Ex-WWE” label a lot of wrestlers get, something he admits does not make him happy. The former TNT champion also speaks on his Full Gear match with Bryan Danielson, where he claims he would have defeated the American Dragon if his ribs weren’t banged up. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says if he was 100% he would have defeated Danielson at Full Gear:

“Well, first of all, if I was at my full health, I would have destroyed Bryan Danielson in about eight minutes. Unfortunately, I wasn’t, and I had to be labored through this whole match. But I would’ve won that match [if I was healthy] 100 percent, I’ve said that before. Unfortunately, God had a different opinion, it is what it is.”

Doesn’t like the stigma that talent are just former WWE guys:

“CM Punk and Bryan Danielson and me, [Jon Moxley], none of these guys — we’re not ‘WWE guys’ as everyone calls it. These people have been around the world way before WWE, so when somebody says ‘this guy is [ex] WWE’, it’s absolutely incorrect. God made me, not Vince McMahon, so [WWE] was just a place to do professional wrestling because there was no other options. But now there’s plenty of other options, exciting options. AEW is the best wrestling company in the world and we prove that day in and day out.”

