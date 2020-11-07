During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Miro spoke on the heat he received over a dark match a few weeks before Wrestlemania 34. Here’s what he had to say:

We had a dark match before Mania, and I got superkicked by the ref. And I guess they got really mad about that, but once again, it’s a dark match,” Miro pointed out. “So, it’s me, Baron Corbin [and] Aiden English vs. The Usos and AJ [Styles]. We go out there, and I had idea of a superkick party. They would superkick us three times in a row, and then we’ll throw Aiden English to get superkick. He rolls out. We throw him back in. He gets superkicked. People are loving it.

Finally, all three of us roll. We stare at each other. I think it’s The Usos and the ref [that] superkicks all three of us, and AJ puts the ref shirt [on and] comes down and counts one, two. I kick out of course because I’m going to protect myself, but then we go through the back and we got yelled [at]. We got fined, and they told me if I didn’t kick out, I was going to get fired. Vince wasn’t there. Vince left. They yelled at us. We had phone calls. We had emails. We had another phone call.

And they made me lose at Mania three weeks later. We had a four-way, there’s three people that can lose, and I hate to say it, but out of these four people, I believe I was the most over. “Why would you make me lose? What does that get you?