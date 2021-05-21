AEW superstar Miro recently spoke about winning the TNT championship from Darby Allin on one of his latest streams on Twitch, where the Best Man talked about how he thinks the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) would have reacted to his big win. Hear Miro’s full thoughts below.

How Brodie Lee would have reacted to his TNT title win:

Ah, Brodie [Lee] now, Brodie, as soon as I would’ve walked backstage, he would be like, ‘Oh, you happy now!?’ That’s what Brodie would’ve said. Brodie would’ve had the biggest grin, smile on his face and would’ve said, ‘You happy now?’

Says even though he’s gone he still feels him:

I know him, I know him. I miss Brodie so much. But thank you Brodie. Thank you for — even now when you’re gone, in a way I still feel you. You were gonna give me so much crap about this. It’s unbelievable.

