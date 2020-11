During his interview with Inside The Ropes, Miro spoke on his appreciation for Brock Lesnar’s talent but that AEW doesn’t need him. Here’s what he had to say:

I mean, Brock is great. Brock, wherever he goes, he’s an entity. He’s the show himself – he can be his own show himself. Would we benefit from it? I absolutely think we would. Do we need him? Absolutely not.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Inside The Ropes. H/T 411Mania.