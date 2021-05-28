During his interview with The New York Post, Miro spoke on Lana’s training at the legendary Hart Dungeon. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s great to see her success. We all know she’s the greatest manager of all time and all of a sudden they decided to make her a professional wrestler. And you know what she did, she rolled up her sleeves, she put down the microphone and said, ‘Alright, I’m gonna be a professional wrestler.’ And now she’s away from me, she’s away from home. Half the week she goes and trains with Nattie and TJ [Wilson] in The Dungeon. But you can see, it’s obvious, it’s absolutely the most improved. It’s 100 percent Lana, CJ my wife, and also she proved she is the toughest woman or man in the business because she went through nine tables that no man or woman have ever done. So our family, our household are history-makers and I cannot be more proud of her, her resilience and her continuing to improve so she can become champion one day.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: New York Post.