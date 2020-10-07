During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Miro named Hulk Hogan v The Rock as his pick for the greatest wrestling match of all time. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s always gonna be Hogan vs. The Rock. You can’t change that. It doesn’t matter how many matches I’ve seen, this is the match for me. It’s the match, but its the crowd, it’s how they think something is gonna happen but something completely different happens, but nobody gives a shit about it because the people were in the moment and the boys were in the moment.