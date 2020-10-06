During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Miro gushed over John Cena and how instrumental he has been to his career. Here’s what he had to say:

I love John. I can’t be thankful enough for John for teaching me how to wrestle. And when I say that, I knew how to wrestle. But teaching me timing, the psychology, and how to listen and react to the people – having to be able to control the people the way you wanted it. That’s what John taught me. I always had a great relationship with him, and me being in AEW, I don’t think that’ll change anything. John is doing movies and is doing great. I know if I need advice, I’m pretty sure I can just text him and he will always respond because that’s how John is. John cares. People think he’s this and that, but he really cares.