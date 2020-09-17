During a recent Twitch stream, Miro spoke on his desire to work with Kenny Omega. Here’s what he had to say:

I met the Bucks and Kenny – I really want to work Kenny, man. He’s been on top of his game, so what better way to challenge myself than with someone like that. I love Kenny. He’s a big dude, he’s got the size and look to go with all the abilities. I’d love to step in the ring with him and show him what a true beast from Bulgaria can do. I watched Hangman’s match and man, he’s so good.