During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Miro spoke on why he thinks he was released by the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

I got a text message the day of. It said, ‘Miro, we need to talk.’ I actually had the feeling, so I wanted to call [Mark] Carano. I was like, should I text him, but I was at the vet. It was like, okay, I’ll take care of the dogs first, and the next thing you know, I got a text message. ‘Hey, we need to talk.’ I knew right away. So I called him. He told me, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and I really lashed out for five minutes. I did lash out because there’s just so much. It was just much over the years.

I was getting some of the boys around because we were not okay about how everybody was treated in the pandemic situation. We felt scared to go to work, and once again, it was probably ten of us talking, somebody leaked it to the office. From us 10 people that were talking, somebody leaked it to the office and to the dirt sheets, and once that happened, I knew right away they’re gonna fire me because they’re going to blame it all on me of course because I’m the guy, but it doesn’t matter.

They fired me. I lashed out because I think we’re on the path of doing something good because I do want to protect the boys. We all wanted to protect the boys and the girls. That didn’t work out, and that’s why I felt like they cut me underneath because I was just so angry man.