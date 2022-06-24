Miro recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and revealed new details on his recent injury and return.

Miro noted how he tweaked his hamstring last year and planned to take a little time off. He then got the call to face Orange Cassidy on the November 3 Dynamite show, to earn a spot in the AEW World Title Eliminator Finals at the Full Gear pay-per-view. After the win over Cassidy, Miro accelerated the injury to the point where the hamstring was ripped.

Miro then lost to Bryan Danielson in the Eliminator finals at Full Gear on November 13. After that match, he took some time off and rested up for a few months.

After taking time off following the Full Gear loss to Danielson, Miro returned to action a few weeks back on the June 1 Dynamite with a win over Johnny Elite (aka John Morrison). He then defeated Ethan Page on last week’s Road Rager edition of Dynamite, to qualify for a spot in the AEW All-Atlantic Title match at Forbidden Door.

Miro originally believed he was coming back in January of this year when the “God” vignettes began airing, but he noted that AEW’s roster is so loaded that once you’re out of the wheel, sometimes it’s hard to fit back in. He added that he is very happy to be back now.

Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will feature Miro vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors in a Fatal 4 Way to crown the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Miro previously held the AEW TNT Title for 140 days in 2021, defeating Darby Allin for the strap at Full Gear 2020, then losing to Sammy Guevara on the December 25, 2021 edition of Dynamite.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.