AEW superstar Miro spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about a wide range of topics.

During it, Miro recalled being out of action last year and the first quarter of 2022 due to an injury.

“I feel great now. I got my hamstring a little tweaked. Then I got the call and I had to fly and do the Orange Cassidy match. You know, I had this great opportunity for the world title. I took care of Orange Cassidy in a hurry, but I ripped my hamstring even further,” he shared.

“Then knowing that I have to come back a week later to fight Bryan Danielson was maybe one of my biggest challenges so far in my career. Thankfully to Dr. Beau Hightower in New Mexico, he really got me up on my feet. I was barely walking and I had a week to prepare for that match. I was with him every day, a few hours a day, just so I can rehab that hamstring just to be able to walk. Eventually, a week later, I was, I mean, it was okay.”

“We had the Bryan match. After that match though, my hamstring was done. It was just screaming, ‘I want to rest.’ That’s what happened. I needed some time off. I thought I was going to come back around January. That’s why we did those vignettes. Unfortunately, when you fall out of the wheel of AEW, our roster is so stacked with great guys, great competitors, that I can’t be offended by it. Then I had a few acting gigs in the meanwhile that I got taken care of. So I had my time off. I loved my time doing that. But now I’m back and I want more than I had before.”