AEW superstar and current TNT champion Miro took to Twitter earlier today and shared a photo with beloved actor Carl Weathers, where the Redeemer writes, “The Redeemer and Dillon the son of a bitch,” a reference to Weathers’ role in the Arnold Schwarzenegger film, Predator.

The Redeemer and Dillon the son of a bitch. pic.twitter.com/DKcr0a2Y1E — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 15, 2021

Matt from team 2.0 took to Twitter to hype this Wednesday’s Dynamite, where he and his partner battle the Icon Sting and Darby Allin. He writes, “They say never meet your heroes. Truer words have never been spoken. Wednesday night is gonna be something.”