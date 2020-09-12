AEW superstar Miro (fka Rusev in WWE) released a new video on his Youtube channel to talk about his new venture into AEW. Highlights can be found below.

On how the Kip Sabian “Best Man” storyline came about:

They needed a best man and they know that, you know Kip and Penelope are going to get married and congratulations to them, and who has more experience in weddings than this freaking guy? Nobody. I’ve got married 4 times, 2 in the real life, 2 in the fake life. Well, one of them I was a guest, in the last one I was a guest. The previous 3, I was the groom.

Says that Tony Khan has been very communicative since he signed:

I’m definitely excited. I’m just excited I have this opportunity, I’m thankful to Tony Khan that we got in contact. He got in contact, everything was fine. He’s such a good dude, he’s such a great owner. He’s very open to talk to in creative and ideas and everything.

