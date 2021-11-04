The Redeemer is in the AEW world title eliminator tournament finals.

Following yesterday’s news that Jon Moxley would be dropping out of the tournament and entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program AEW announced that former TNT champion, Miro, would be taking Mox’s place. This means Miro took on Orange Cassidy on this evening’s Dynamite in a semifinals matchup, a bout that he ended up winning with his signature GAME OVER submission hold.

Miro will now go on to face Bryan Danielson at the November 13th Full Gear pay per view in Minneapolis. Highlights from tonight’s matchup can be found below.

.@orangecassidy tries to frustrate @ToBeMiro, but that strategy doesn't pan out – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/Zk0SI0WgW1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021

.@orangecassidy risks it all against @ToBeMiro in this World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/8CSvg945ui — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2021