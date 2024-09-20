The story of “The Redeemer” in All Elite Wrestling might be over, as Miro has reportedly requested to be released from AEW.

Reports have surfaced this week regarding the AEW status of Miro, who has been out of action from the company, with his last match taking place at AEW Wrestle Dream 2023.

Miro ended up being sidelined longer than anticipated after that match, but has reportedly been healthy and ready to go for quite some time now.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Miro only had seven matches for AEW in 2023, and has only wrestled a total of 11 matches for the promotion since December of 2021.

According to one source, there was internal consideration to use Miro as a surprise participant in the Casino Gauntlet match at the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium back in August, but obviously, that never happened.

There were also pitches earlier in the year for a program with Jon Moxley that never came to fruition.

Whether or not Miro has been granted a release from AEW yet is unclear. It is also unknown at this time if there is any interest from WWE bringing Miro back to the company as his previous character, Rusev.

Miro’s deal with AEW in September of 2020 was set to expire in the spring of 2022, however he ended up signing a four-year extension around that time, so he could still be contractually tied to the promotion until the spring of 2026.

We will keep you posted as additional details surface regarding the future of “The Redeemer” Miro.

(H/T: Fightful Select)