Miro put the TNT Title on the line at the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena against Eddie Kingston.
After Kingston got a hot start, Miro caught Kingston off the apron and hit a slam to the floor. After a few minutes, Kingston made a comeback with a series of chops. After being stopped by Miro with a strike on the apron, Kingston connected with a suplex. There was a near fall when Eddie landed a back hand chop then the DDT for a near fall. Miro landed a superkick for the win.
Miro became the champion when he beat Darby Allin for the title on the May 12th edition of Dynamite.
.@MadKing1981 attacking the neck of @ToBeMiro just like he said.
How to order #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/XvcJZ8jOfG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
.@ToBeMiro in full control.
How to order #AEWAllOut: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/mZTpDYroT0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
.@ToBeMiro catches all 240 pounds of @MadKing1981 in mid-air and drives him to the floor!
Order #AEWAllOut NOW: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/3qj0k18uln
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021