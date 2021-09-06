Miro put the TNT Title on the line at the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena against Eddie Kingston.

After Kingston got a hot start, Miro caught Kingston off the apron and hit a slam to the floor. After a few minutes, Kingston made a comeback with a series of chops. After being stopped by Miro with a strike on the apron, Kingston connected with a suplex. There was a near fall when Eddie landed a back hand chop then the DDT for a near fall. Miro landed a superkick for the win.

Miro became the champion when he beat Darby Allin for the title on the May 12th edition of Dynamite.