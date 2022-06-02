Miro is back in AEW.

The Redeemer returned on this evening’s Dynamite from the Forum in Los Angeles, his first appearance since his loss to Bryan Danielson at last year’s Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view.

The former TNT champion took on Johnny Elite, who put up a valiant effort, but fell victim to Miro’s devastating game-over submission hold. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

